Virtual public open house for the study of road-level railway crossings in Guelph

About the study

Metrolinx has been reviewing road-level railway crossings in Guelph. The City of Guelph also initiated a study of the transportation impacts on five road-level railway crossings along the Metrolinx corridor. While Metrolinx is indicating that they do not plan on closing any more crossings, we have continued with our study because we know that neighbourhood connectivity is important. We want to preserve connectivity and ensure it aligns with our transportation goals now and into the future.

The rail crossings identified in our study are:

Alma Street between Crimea and Inkerman streets

Edinburgh Road between Foster Avenue and Preston/Inkerman streets

Yorkshire Street between Foster Avenue and Preston Street

Glasgow Street at Kent Street

Watson Road just north of York Road

The study also looks at and evaluates options for an active transportation connection across the rail line at Cityview Drive, Margaret Greene Park, and Dublin Street.

Public participation opportunity

We are hosting a virtual public open house to present the draft results of the City’s transportation study and to answer questions and receive comments from the community. The details of the virtual open house are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/rail-crossing-study for a Webex link to join the online meeting.

Rail crossing maps

Learn more about the study at guelph.ca.

If you have comments or questions after the open house, please submit them using the online question or comment form or directly through one of the study team members below by Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Altaf Hussain, Project Manager

Parsons Inc.

647-649-5023

[email protected]

Daniel R. Di Pietro, Project Manager

Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3607

[email protected]