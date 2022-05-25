Virtual public open house for the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study

We’re developing a Heritage Conservation District (HCD) Study and Plan for the Ontario Reformatory area.

You’re invited to join us at a virtual public open house to learn about the project and share your stories and relationship with the Ontario Reformatory lands, so we can understand the unique character of the area, and to inform the proposed HCD boundary.

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Please visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/reformatory-district and use the link posted on the project page to join the meeting and/or to use the online engagement tools to provide your feedback by June 22, 2022.

About the Ontario Reformatory lands

The Ontario Reformatory, located at 785 York Road in Guelph’s east end, opened in 1910 and served as a correctional facility for the first half of the 20th century. From 1970 through to its decommissioning in 2001, parts of the Reformatory site were repurposed and operated as the provincially run Guelph Correctional Centre. In 2016, Infrastructure Ontario indicated their intention to sell the property. In 2021, Council approved an individual property heritage designation by-law for 785 York Road and directed staff to initiate a heritage conservation district study for the Ontario Reformatory lands.

About this project

This project is divided into two phases:

Phase 1: Heritage Conservation District Study

Asses the physical/design, historical/associative and contextual value of the study area;

Identify contributing and non-contributing properties and features;

Review the existing planning policy framework in the area;

Define and recommend a HCD boundary for the Ontario Reformatory district as a cultural heritage landscape; and

Engage with community members to further understand the community’s experience of the area, and to inform the proposed HCD boundary.

Phase 2: Heritage Conservation District Plan

Based on the outcomes of Phase 1 and Council’s decision, we will build on the recommendations of the study by creating a plan that will provide guidelines for managing change in ways that highlight the distinct character of the Ontario Reformatory district area.

For more information

Stephen Robinson, MA, CAHP | Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-837-5616 extension 2496

[email protected]