Trio of artists share Guelph’s 2022 Artist Residency

Guelph, Ont., May 13, 2022 – Caleb Bray, Silas Chinsen and Sophia Chilton are this year’s City of Guelph Artists in Residence. The trio’s project, “Reshaping Ruins”, aims to connect the historic past and vibrant present at Goldie Mill ruins by animating the space with the art and voices of the Guelph community through light and music.

The project will launch in July with a call to the community for poetry. Selected poems will be used to create an original choral composition. The composition will be recorded at a choral workshop hosted by Silas Chinsen and will be open to singers of all experience levels. The project will close with a live art installation at Goldie Mill ruins during Culture Days in September, featuring collaborative painting and projections by Sophia Chilton and Caleb Bray taking inspiration from the music, space and audience interaction.

The City’s Council-appointed Public Art Advisory Committee reviewed 15 submissions for the 2022 Artist in Residence program.

“The committee was impressed by the response to the call for artists,” says Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture. “The selected project is ambitious and inventive, engaging the community through a number of artistic disciplines and accessible approaches. We’re excited about this creative and collaborative project and looking forward to seeing the space at Goldie Mill come to life.”

For more information visit guelph.ca/airguelph.

About the artists

Caleb Bray is a Guelph-based filmmaker and artist who manipulates and captures light to create vibrant and interactive pieces. He has a host of experiences in capturing and creating community-oriented art projects, shows and workshops.

Silas Chinsen is a Guelph-based multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and composer. He writes music for choirs, solo guitar, audio-visual collaborations and a singer/songwriter project. Chinsen aims to create music that inspires an emotional experience, with themes of self-examination and self-discovery.

Sophia Chilton is a visual artist who specializes in painting and installation works. She creates immersive and thoughtful lightscapes shaped in response to the environment where they’re displayed. She does this by projecting her abstract paintings on and through various surfaces in a choreographed manner.

About the Artist in Residence program

The Artist in Residence program is offered by the City of Guelph to broaden the community’s experience of the arts, inviting artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while enlivening public spaces. The program is in line with the vision of Guelph’s Community Plan, fostering innovation through creativity, curiosity and collaborative expression.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-826-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]