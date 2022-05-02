Riverside Park carousel and miniature train reopening May 20

Season passes from 2020 will be honoured

Guelph, Ont., May 2, 2022 – Get your conductor hats and riding boots ready for the year’s first spin of the Riverside Park carousel and miniature train. The beloved amusement rides are back in operation on May 20 following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased at the Riverside Park concession stand with cash only. Tickets and season passes can be purchased in advance at ServiceGuelph, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and Guelph Sports Dome. 2022 Passes are $21.64 plus HST and single use tickets are for sale at the concession for $2.44 plus HST per ticket. We’re honouring seasons passes bought in 2020 that couldn’t be used.

Children under five must ride with a chaperone 12 years old or older. Chaperones ride for free. Children must be able to sit upright by themselves and cannot ride on laps of their chaperone. Read the ride rules online.

Hours of operation

Check the status of amusement rides before you arrive

May 20 to June 25 and September 7 to October 9:

Open Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 26 to September 6:

Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holidays

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Holidays: Victoria Day, Canada Day, Civic Holiday, Labour Day and Thanksgiving

Preventing the spread of COVID-19

While masks are not required on the carousel or miniature train, we do recommend they be worn since you may not be able to keep the required distance from other riders. We’ll be disinfecting rides regularly throughout the day while in operation, so we appreciate your patience as it may take a little longer than normal to board.

Book the carousel and train for private events

The Riverside Park carousel and train can be privately booked for one hour time slots between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 22 to Friday, June 24 for celebrations or corporate picnics. To book the carousel and train email [email protected], use the online form or call 519-837-5678.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]