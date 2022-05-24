Ride Guelph Transit for free to all Nighthawks’ home games

May 26 through July 31

Guelph, Ont., May 24, 2022 – Starting Thursday, May 26, it’s free to ride Guelph Transit when travelling to and from the Sleeman Centre for a Nighthawks’ home game.

Brought to you by Natasha Pedersen, Real Estate Broker with Home Group Realty Inc. brokerage, this special event fare will run for the duration of the season, during home games.

To receive the free special event fare, show your event ticket to the transit operator at the time of boarding to and from the event.

The special event fare begins three hours prior to the event start time and continues until end of bus service on game day. The extended time provides you with the opportunity to visit businesses in downtown Guelph before and after the game.

Resources

Guelph Transit routes and schedules

Sponsorship opportunities

Sleeman Centre events

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]