Notice to Clair Road Bulk Water Fill Station customers of new Terms of Account

Notice date: May 16, 2022

Updated terms of account applicable to all Bulk Fill Station customers will take effect July 29, 2022. The terms are being updated to guard against water quality impacts of cross contamination between users.

All Bulk Fill Station customers are required to schedule an inspection with the City or submit existing inspection records of their vehicles for compliance with updated vehicle requirements.

City of Guelph Water Services is releasing a new form of Bulk Water Sales Agreement for the Clair Road Bulk Water Fill Station which incorporates the updated terms of account.

Action required

Existing customers will be contacted by Water Services via email to enter into an updated agreement and are required to submit annual inspection records or undergo inspections by July 29, 2022, to sustain their customer accounts.

New customers may complete and submit a Bulk Water Sales Agreement to enroll in the Bulk Water Sales Program.

New requirements

Under the updated terms of account, the following is required as of July 29, 2022 to use the Clair Road Bulk Water Fill Station:

Potable Water Haulers – must have signed a Bulk Water Sales Agreement and provided copies of current Public Health Unit inspection records for each fleet vehicle that will use the City’s Bulk Water Fill Station for the sole purpose of hauling potable water. All other business types – must have signed a Bulk Water Sales Agreement and allow an inspection of each fleet vehicle that will use the City’s Bulk Water Fill Station by City of Guelph Water Services staff to confirm the presence of a top of tank approved air gap for vessel filling.

Customer inspection requirements

Inspections will confirm the presence of an approved air gap of 6 inches or greater in height for filling of the vehicle storage tank. During the inspection, the air gap must be exposed by the operator to allow for inspection by City staff for each of the operator’s fleet vehicles that use the Clair Rd Bulk Water Fill Station.

Booking an inspection

Inspections are available by appointment at Guelph Water Services, located at 29 Waterworks Place in Guelph, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please contact Water Services at 519-837-5627 or [email protected] to book an inspection.

For more information

Please see the Frequently Asked Questions section below or contact the following:

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5627

[email protected]

or

Wayne Galliher, Division Manager

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2106

[email protected]

Frequently asked questions

Why are the terms of customer accounts changing?

The terms are being updated to guard against water quality impacts of cross contamination between users. The City now requires additional actions from Bulk Water Fill Station users in accordance with best management practices and a risk-based approach to mitigate potential impacts to public health.

I am not a potable water hauler and don’t have a top of tank air gap to fill my truck. Can I still get water at the Clair Road Bulk Water Fill Station?

Existing customers will continue to have use of the Bulk Water Fill Station on their current terms of account until end of day on July 29, 2022. To access and use the Bulk Water Fill Station from and after July 29, 2022, customers are required to comply with the updated terms of account, including inspection of their vehicle to confirm the presence of an approved air gap. Failure to follow the City’s requirements for using the Bulk Fill Station may result in termination of a customer’s bulk water account.

I used my vehicle for mixed purposes, including potable water hauling, what are my submission requirements?

Based on the mixed use of this vehicle, it would not qualify solely for potable water hauling. As a condition of access to the Bulk Water Fill Station, customers are required to follow all instructions given by the City with respect to use of the Station. The current requirements are reflected in the updated terms of account and include an inspection of vehicles to confirm the presence of an approved air gap.

Where do I submit my complete customer agreement?

Complete customer agreements may be submitted to Water Services at [email protected]. The agreement may also be submitted by mail or in person at the following address:

Guelph Water Services

29 Waterworks Place

Guelph, ON N1E 6P7