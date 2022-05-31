Noise exemption notice: Granite Homes granted noise exemption on September 18

The City has granted Granite Homes an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on September 18, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. at 7 Edinburgh Road South. The exemption will allow noise from a live band that will be playing for Junction Streetfest, with proceeds being donated to KidsAbility.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by June 21, 2022 by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]