Join us May 14 for our Public Works Week open house

Guelph, Ont., May 3, 2022 – We’re hosting our first in-person Public Works Week open house at 45 and 50 Municipal Street in two years.

Join us Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon to see some of the City’s services up close and in person. We’ll have booths dedicated to roads, sidewalks, traffic, parks and forestry, sustainable landscapes, engineering, water, wastewater, waste and bylaw.

Kids of all ages and adults will be welcome to sit in some of their favourite vehicles including dump trucks, tractors and garbage trucks.

Parking

Parking is available at 50 Municipal Street, directly beside the open house, in addition to lots at Centennial Park.

Taking the bus

Ride Guelph Transit by taking route 8 Stone Road Mall from Guelph Central Station and getting off at Municipal Street. Kids 12 and under ride free if they have their OnYourWay fare card.

COVID-19 precautions

Please stay home if you’re sick. Masks are not required for the event; however, they are recommended in spots where you can’t stay two metres from people you don’t live with. We’ll have hand sanitizer at each location and entrances, in addition to cleaning high touch areas around stations, washrooms and vehicles.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628