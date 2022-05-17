It’s time to vote for your favourite playground designs

Have your say by May 31

Guelph, Ont., May 17, 2022 – You’re invited to choose between two playground designs for each of the five playgrounds that we’re considering replacing later this year.

We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran in November 2021, to create the proposed designs for each park.

Choose between two options for each park

Goldie Park, 63 Memorial Crescent

Option one for Goldie Park

Option two for Goldie Park

Gosling Gardens Park, 75 Gosling Gardens

Option one for Gosling Gardens

Option two for Gosling Gardens

Herb Markle Park, 175 Cardigan Street

Option one for Herb Markle

Option two for Herb Markle

Howden Crescent Park, 35 Howden Crescent

Option one for Howden

Option two for Howden

Sunny Acres Park, 45 Edinburgh Road North

Option one for Sunny Acres

Option two for Sunny Acres

We’ll use the survey information to choose which playground designs we’ll build. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2022, weather and supplies permitting.

Managing construction costs

We’re excited to bring your ideas to life use as we finalize playground designs. Over the past year, our ability to move capital projects forward has been dependent on product availability and inflationary pressures. We’ll continue to do our best to make sure the playground replacements proceed on schedule. If there are significant changes to the project schedule, or we adjust which playgrounds will be replaced this year, we’ll share the news on guelph.ca, Facebook and Twitter and we’ll email participants subscribed to haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

About playground replacements

When we replace playground equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social wellbeing and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to the equipment will make the play fun for everyone and comments from our community when designing new space.

