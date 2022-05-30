Have your say about real-time information at Guelph Transit stops by June 12

Have your say on transit digital signs

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2022 – Calling all transit riders! Having accurate and timely information when you need it, and where you need, is important. We’d like your help to determine what information you need at bus stops as we look to install new digital signs at some stops across the city.

Let us know:

What content you’d like to see in addition to real-time arrivals

Additional ideas to consider for information accessibility

Criteria we’ll use to select sign locations

Your feedback will be used to choose potential locations for the signs and decide what information gets offered on the screens in addition to real-time bus arrivals.

The survey is open until June 12 at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]