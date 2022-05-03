Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – cultivate.guelph

cultivate.guelph began operations in September of 2020. cultivate.guelph is a houseplant, home décor, and gift shop that operates primarily online at www.cultivateguelph.com. The goal of cultivate.guelph is to curate a world of thriving houseplants and bohemian home décor.

Jessica McClure, owner of cultivate.guelph

Jessica McClure has a passion for plants and understanding how to make them happy. Although she doesn’t have a formal education in botany or business, her grandmother was also a person with a disability who had a passion for plants, so she feels like her work is a continuation of her grandmothers.

When she is not working with plants or on business things, you can find Jessica spending time with her senior chihuahua or curled up with a book (sometimes both at once).

Jessica has fibromyalgia along with other health issues that make it really difficult to work a traditional nine to five job. cultivate.guelph was started to provide her with flexible employment as well as a means to justify her out of control houseplant habit! It’s not always easy and sometimes her health has to come first, but so far, it’s been a really rewarding venture.

Business background

Jessica chose to invest in Guelph because she has lived in Guelph for over ten years and couldn’t imagine running a business anywhere else.

cultivate.guelph currently offers contactless pickup in downtown Guelph as well as local delivery. All of their stock is currently eligible for Canada-wide shipping. The business is currently a one-person operation. Jessica designed the website, packs every order, answers all of the questions, and works with other businesses to make sure that they have well-rounded offerings.

When asked about supporting local, Jessica responded, “The community is so willing to support new local businesses and understands that we need that support to thrive.”

We also asked what makes cultivate.guelph unique.

“cultivate.guelph is small and I’d like for it to grow slowly to ensure that I can do things in a sustainable manner,” replied Jessica. “We do things differently than most plant-focused businesses – lots of people who sell plants are looking to cash in on ‘new’ and ‘rare’ houseplants. cultivate.guelph isn’t as concerned with current trends in the way that other plant businesses are. I’m just as happy to sell someone their first plant as I am selling to serious collectors. I’m also very invested in the health of your new plant and make myself available for any care questions that may arise.”

The company’s future plans include continuing to expand to better serve their customers. They would also like to expand their gift and self-care offerings so that they can be a one-stop-shop for plants and gift items.

Visit the cultivate.guelph website to learn more about their great selection of houseplants, home décor, and specialty gifts.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like cultivate.guelph thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by cultivate.guelph.