Guelph releases top 5 priorities for the provincial election

Guelph, Ont., May 4, 2022 – In advance of the provincial election on Thursday, June 2, the City of Guelph has released a booklet that outlines five City priorities for provincial attention and support over the mandate of the next provincial government.

The City of Guelph is calling on candidates to support these priorities and, if elected, to advance them on Guelph’s behalf at Queen’s Park.

“These five priorities are crucial to ensure Guelph is future ready, and they can’t be achieved without provincial support and partnership,” says Mayor Guthrie. “I hope voters will ask candidates about these priorities and keep them in mind when they go to the polls on June 2.”

The City is calling on the next provincial government to:

Renew the municipal/provincial infrastructure funding framework to address funding gaps in the City’s capital plan, increase the City’s green infrastructure and alleviate pressure on the local property tax base Deliver on interregional transportation including two-way, all-day GO train service on the Kitchener line by 2025 and ongoing infrastructure investments in Highways 6 and 7 Ensure housing affordability/attainability by working collaboratively with municipal governments to increase supply while respecting local decision-making; facilitating the digitization of development approvals; continuing the Social Services Relief Fund; and recommitting to ending chronic homelessness in Ontario by 2025 Improve access to mental health and addiction supports by investing in 24/7 coverage for IMPACT, Guelph’s mobile crisis response team, and addressing the $29.6 million annual funding gap across the community’s broader mental health and addiction continuum of care Address brownfield remediation with funding to unlock municipally managed contaminated sites for affordable housing, commercial opportunities, and other community needs

Mayor Cam Guthrie is looking forward to meeting with local candidates to provide more details about these priorities and to talk about how the local and provincial levels of government could work together to achieve them and make a difference for Guelph.

Voters can find information about how, when and where to vote, as well as about local Guelph candidates, by visiting the Elections Ontario website.

Resources

City of Guelph’s five priorities for the provincial election

Media Contacts

Mayor Cam Guthrie

[email protected]

519-837-5643

Leslie Muñoz

Manager, Policy and Intergovernmental Relations, City of Guelph

[email protected]

226-820-0584