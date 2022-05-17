Guelph makes road safety data available to community

Guelph, Ont., May 17, 2022 – The City of Guelph launched its Road Safety Dashboard which shares progress on road safety initiatives and related data with the community.

“All road users deserve to be safe and to know what we’re doing to make our roads safer as we work to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from traffic collisions,” says Steve Anderson, Manager, Transportation Engineering. “Guelph’s Road Safety Dashboard keeps us accountable as we navigate our future and demonstrates our commitment to road safety for everyone in our community.”

The Road Safety Dashboard shares collision data from Guelph roads for the past five years, excluding private property and Provincial roads and highways. The dashboard also includes an inventory of road safety initiatives across Guelph and will be updated to include active transportation initiatives.

Guelph’s commitment to Vision Zero

Vision Zero is based on the ethical belief that everyone has the right to move safely in their community and that any loss of life on our roads is unacceptable. Understanding that humans sometimes make mistakes, Vision Zero communities design road systems and related infrastructure to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries. This approach requires a focus on safe vehicles, safe roads, safe drivers and the right speed for each type of road.

The City of Guelph adopted Vision Zero in January 2022 as part of the Council approval for the Transportation Master Plan.

Many of the safe systems principles and preferred strategies to address road safety found in Guelph’s Community Road Safety Strategy support Vision Zero principles. Implementing the Community Road Safety Strategy will help Guelph achieve its Vision Zero goals.

Community road safety initiatives underway this year

The City has launched two of its seasonal Community Road Safety Strategy programs for 2022: Community Speed Awareness Program and Slow Down lawn signs.

The Community Speed Awareness program invites residents to request a speed radar sign for their street to help make drivers aware of their driving speeds for two weeks.

Slow Down lawn signs program allows residents to request a lawn sign asking drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians, including children and pets.

Canada Road Safety Week

Today also marks the start of Canada Road Safety Week, a national campaign aimed at making Canada’s roads the safest in the world by promoting safe driving to help save lives and reduce injuries. This campaign is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and is supported by cities across the country, including the City of Guelph.

