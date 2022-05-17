Guelph Council approves Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan Official Plan Amendment

Plan guides the creation of a vibrant, urban community that supports the City’s local growth management strategy

Guelph, Ont., May 17, 2022 – After six years of research and planning, technical studies and extensive public engagement, Councillors voted 11 to 1 in favour of approving the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan and incorporating it into the Official Plan.

“Staff worked hard for several years through this comprehensive and integrated process to hear and address community needs,” says Krista Walkey, general manager, Planning and Building Services. “We presented our recommendations with full confidence because research, analysis and community input helped us develop the best plan for this area.”

The amendment replaces the existing land use policies and designations that currently apply to the Clair-Maltby lands with a new secondary plan that establishes the land use policy framework, and water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure plans that must be in place before development of these lands can begin.

Plan informed by more than 50 community engagement touch points

Throughout the duration of this project, City staff provided over 50 opportunities for formal engagement with residents, numerous community groups and organizations, and Guelph and neighbouring councils. The feedback prompted staff to complete further technical studies over and above those required by provincial legislation, and the results of that engagement were incorporated into the plan Guelph Council has now approved.

Putting the environment first

Over the past several years, City staff conducted a water and wastewater servicing study, a stormwater management study, energy and other utilities study, and a comprehensive environmental impact study to meet legislative requirements. In addition, long-term water monitoring requirements are in place, including monitoring for water levels and quality in existing and additional monitoring wells, as well as salt management best practices for winter months.

It is critical that future development reflects Guelph’s values and the neighbourhood is designed with an environment-first approach. These accepted technical studies will ensure the City’s and the community’s goals are achieved.

Pushing us closer on our Race To Zero

A multi-modal transportation network that aims to reduce vehicular traffic and encourage more emission-friendly modes of transportation is a key focus for this neighbourhood. Whether people walk, cycle, drive or use other ways to get around, transportation options will be safe and accessible for all ages and abilities, including sidewalks, trails, cycling infrastructure, road widths and public transit routes that are supportive of everyone’s needs.

Building, navigating and sustaining our future

The plan provides the framework and guidance to allow development of the Clair-Maltby lands in alignment with the City’s Strategic Plan. Council also approved an amendment to include a transition in height within the Gordon Street Corridor at Maltby Road of eight storeys equivalent in width to the existing identified eight storey area.

The plan:

protects the natural heritage system, natural features, and the Paris-Galt Moraine;

proposes a transportation network that supports all modes of travel with roads, bicycle infrastructure, recreational trails and pedestrian walkways that provide strong connections throughout the Clair-Maltby area and to the rest of Guelph;

includes a system of parks, open spaces and trails to provide recreation opportunities;

is primarily residential with a range of housing types, mixed-use areas, and locations for schools and parks; and

encourages development that contributes to the City’s goal of being a net-zero carbon community by 2050.

Commitment to long-term financial stability

The City is committed to long-term sustainable development that is fiscally responsible, and financial stability has been a key consideration through creation of the secondary plan.

City staff conducted a financial impact assessment to identify key financial pressures over a period from 2025 to 2041, and the outputs of that assessment will be incorporated into the City’s multi-year budget process. Council’s approval of the secondary plan does not mean development will begin overnight. While the plan sets the vision for the land, the budget sets the pace, and Council will control how and when this property is developed in terms of capital budget and servicing projects. The next step, now that the plan has been approved, is to incorporate the capital impacts to the development charge study that will launch later this year.

