Get ‘pumped up’ for Bike Month

Join us June 4 for Guelph Bike Day and participate in wheelie fun contests

Guelph, Ont., May 19, 2022- Ready, set, pedal! This June, we’re celebrating our fifth annual Bike Month. Join us for in-person, bike-focused events, participate in an educational webinar and take part in a contest from May 30 to June 30. Whether you’re new to cycling or an expert rider, you’ll find something that moves you.

Free Guelph Bike Day event on June 4

Bring your bike and helmet to Market Square for a fun-filled afternoon. Join a guided bike ride led by Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation. Listen to live music by Guelph’s own Nathan Coles. Watch Guelph Transit bus bike rack demo, visit bike-friendly vendors and enjoy refreshments. Don’t forget to decorate your bike to show your cycling spirit. Register for this free event on the Eventbrite Guelph Bike Day page by June 1.

Saturday, June 4

2-4 p.m.

Market Square, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Other Bike Month events

Visit bikemonth.ca/guelph to learn about cycling events for all ages and abilities, and how you can win prizes by taking part in contests all throughout June, including:

2rivers on 2wheels

Sunday, June 5

11 a.m.-noon

Fixed Gear Brewing, 20 Alma Street

Explore Guelph’s river system on your bike as part of a 10 kilometre (km) trip. Learn more and RSVP for the 2rivers on 2wheels event.

ReCycle Bike Reuse event

Friday, June 10

4-6 p.m.

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

We’re giving away free bikes of all sizes. Bring your helmet. Limit two bikes per Guelph resident, proof of address required. You can also bring your old bikes to donate for reuse within our community.

Tour de Guelph

Ride anytime on your own between June 10 and June 26 or attend the in-person event on Sunday, June 26 to ride with a group. Learn more and register for Tour de Guelph.

Safe Cycling 101 Webinar

Wednesday, June 15

7 p.m.

Details and webinar registration available at bikemonth.ca/events

Love Your Bike Festival

Saturday, June 18

9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 161 Norfolk Street

Get a complimentary bike check, see antique bikes, participate in the wrench off and participate in one of two bike rides. Learn more about the Love Your Bike Festival.

Family Biking Webinar

Wednesday, June 22

7 p.m.

Details and webinar registration available at bikemonth.ca/events

Cycling contests

Wait! There’s more. Participate in one of two Bike Month contests for a chance to win great prizes.

Students (grades JK-12): Show us your decorated wheels during Bike to School Week (May 30-June 3). Read the “Decorate Your Wheels” contest details.

All residents: Compete in Guelph’s Bike Month Bingo Challenge, it’s fun for all ages!

