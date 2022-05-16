Construction notice: Wyndham Street parking and lane configuration taking place the week of May 23

Quebec Street to Woolwich Street

Notice date: May 16, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Almon Equipment Ltd to increase the number of on-street parking spaces along Wyndham Street between Quebec Street and Woolwich Street.

As part of this work, Wyndham Street will be reconfigured to a two – lane road (one lane each direction) within this section, and on-street parking will be changed from parallel to angled on the west side of the road. These changes will allow an additional 21 parking spaces along Wyndham Street. This temporary project will run until the end of 2023 coinciding with the City’s 2021-2023 season patio program.

Work taking place the week of May 23

Work is expected to last one day only and be completed over night, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Wyndham Street during construction, however, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paul Hutchison, C.E.T. Supervisor, Traffic Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3679

[email protected]