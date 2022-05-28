Construction notice: West End Community Centre closures start May 2

Temporary pool and gym closures and entrance restrictions

About the project

The City is replacing twenty, aged heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units at the West End Community Centre. This work supports the City’s commitment to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the community centre.

Cranes onsite and closures start May 2

Cranes and flatbed trucks will be used outside the community centre two days per week for three weeks between 7 a.m.– 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Facility closures, entry and parking restrictions

The areas around and underneath the cranes must be kept clear, so patrons must enter the West End Community Centre through specific areas.

The pool, change rooms, gym, service desk and adjoining hallways, library and/or community rooms will be closed on days where the cranes are working overhead.

Signs will be posted to mark construction areas, open entrances to the facility and available parking.

Maps of construction area

Map 1: Construction on May 2 and May 5

Map 2: Construction on May 9 and May 11

Map 3: Construction on May 16

Map 4: Construction on May 18

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction and guelph.ca/west-end-community-centre.

For more information

West End Community Centre programming

Lynne Briggs, Manager, Recreation Services

Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]

West End Community Centre energy upgrades

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]