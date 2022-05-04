Construction notice: Oak Street closed starting May 10

Gordon Street to Rickson Avenue

Notice date: May 4, 2022

About the project

Drexler Construction Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 39 Oak Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins May 10

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 10 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Oak Street closed

Oak Street will be closed to through traffic from Gordon Street to Rickson Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Oak Street; however, there will be no through access at 39 Oak Street.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Lindsay Dorland

Tender Coordinator

Drexler Construction Limited

519-856-9526

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]