Construction notice: Hanlon Creek Boulevard lane reductions starting May 16

Hanlon Creek Boulevard lane reductions starting May 16

Laird Road to Laird Road

Notice date: May 9, 2022

About the project

Blue-Con Construction is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 65 Hanlon Creek Boulevard. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins May 16

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 16 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Hanlon Creek Boulevard

There will be lane reductions on Hanlon Creek Boulevard during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, with at least one lane open in both directions. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Sandy Bucholtz

Civil Tech

Blue-Con Construction

519-659-6289

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]