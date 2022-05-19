Construction notice: Gordon Street temporary sidewalk installation

Gosling Gardens to Poppy Drive West

Notice date: May 19, 2022

About the project

The City is engaging in a project to connect active transportation facilities on Gordon Street south of Poppy Drive. The City is working with Vista Contracting Ltd. to construct a temporary asphalt sidewalk on the east side of Gordon Street from Gosling Gardens to Poppy Drive West. A permanent sidewalk installation is expected in the spring of 2023.

The purpose of this project is to provide an active transportation link for pedestrians from the developments at Gosling Gardens and Gordon Street to the Pergola Commons commercial centre.

Work begins May 24, 2022

Construction work is expected to begin on or about May 24, 2022 and take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions

The right-hand, northbound lane on Gordon Street will be closed during construction. However, two-way traffic will be maintained, delays should be expected.

Property and business access

Access to driveways and businesses will be maintained during construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways and entrances in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between the curb and property lines. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before May 24. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup time may be earlier than normal. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]