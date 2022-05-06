Construction notice: Elmira Road borehole work

Elmira Road, south of Tovell Drive

Notice date: May 6, 2022

About the project

The City is undertaking geotechnical borehole drilling and sampling to inform the design of a new water check valve being installed at this location as part of the water distribution system this the summer.

Work is being completed by CMT Engineering Inc.

Work begins May 9

Works are expected to start on Monday, May 9, 2022 and be complete later the same day, weather permitting.

No traffic impacts on Elmira Road

Work will be contained to the road shoulder on Elmira Road with no impact to live traffic lanes. Expect some delays if traveling through the area.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks on both sides of Elmira Road will remain open during the borehole works.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Wayne Galliher, Division Manager

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2106

[email protected]