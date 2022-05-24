Construction notice: Elizabeth Street lane reductions starting June 6

Duke Street to Huron Street

Notice date: May 24, 2022

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing curb and sidewalk.

This project supports a development project at 9 Elizabeth Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins June 6

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 6 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Elizabeth Street

There will be lane reductions on Elizabeth Street during construction; however, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. No left turns will be permitted onto Duke Street from Elizabeth Street. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 9 Elizabeth Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street East and Huron Street to access the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc.

519-767-9104

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]