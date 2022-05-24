Celebrate the faces of paramedicine during Paramedic Services Week

Guelph, Ont., May 24, 2022 – Join us this week as we celebrate and raise awareness of the contributions that Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service (GWPS) makes in keeping the City of Guelph and Wellington County safe and healthy.

Paramedic Services Week is underway until May 28 to recognize the work and dedication of paramedics, with a theme of ‘Faces of Paramedicine’ to celebrate the significance of out-of-hospital care that allows patients to stay in their homes while receiving medical care during a pandemic.

Each day of Paramedic Services Week will have a specific focus. Residents should visit the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs website for details of how Ontario’s paramedics are responding during COVID-19 and for tips on how to help the community get emergency ready.

GWPS on the front lines of community paramedicine

GWPS has supported home-bound patients during the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 by giving vaccines to patients at local clinics and in their homes, transferring patients between hospitals, and most recently, providing palliative care at home to improve patient comfort and support families at the end of life stage.

“Paramedics as a whole have risen to the occasion before them to support our communities at their most vulnerable moments, at a time where they’re feeling vulnerable themselves,” says Stephen Dewar, chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service. “It’s no secret that paramedics bring selflessness with them to the job – it’s required. What goes unnoticed is their ability to see a community gap and seek ways to close it while improving patient care and increasing response times while building inter-governmental partnerships to sustain the work.”

Show your thanks on social media

Residents can post thank you messages and stories of your experiences with GWPS by tagging @gwparamedic on Twitter and Instagram.

