Celebrate local businesses during Economic Development Week May 9-13

Guelph, Ont., May 5, 2022— The City invites the community to celebrate Economic Development Week May 9–13 through activities linked to the City’s 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy.

“This is a week when we shine a spotlight on local businesses, entrepreneurs, and job opportunities, which are key to our growth and prosperity. I encourage everyone to celebrate our thriving local economy by taking in some of the activities this week.”

– Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Monday, May 9

Theme: 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The City of Guelph Economic Development and Tourism team recently launched the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy which guides our efforts to support economic development, tourism and the Guelph Junction Railway over the next five years. Everyone is invited to watch the strategy video premiere.

Activity: Watch the video to learn more about our plans to support a thriving local economy then send any questions or feedback to [email protected].

Tuesday, May 10

Theme: Support local

Champion innovation and celebrate entrepreneurs by exploring local businesses. Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profiles are a great way to learn about the variety of local businesses in Guelph, including Secret Garden Boutique, our newest profile launching Tuesday.

Activity: Check out local business profiles or reach out to [email protected] to feature your business.

Wednesday, May 11

Theme: Tourism

Council recently approved a Municipal Accommodation Tax stays in hotels, bed and breakfasts and shared accommodations. The four per cent charge is expected to generate $500,000-$950,000 a year and will be used by the City and the Guelph Chamber of Commerce to support new tourism initiatives, visitor attraction and infrastructure improvements in the community.

Activity: Visit the online tourism town hall and share your ideas for making Guelph a must-visit destination in Ontario.

Thursday, May 12

Theme: Workforce development

Guelph Works Epic Job Fair focuses on matching local talent with local employers hiring part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. This event is open to everyone, and all job seekers and employers are encouraged to participate.

Activity: Register today to attend the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair on May 12, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Theme: Celebrating the local business community

“Our business community has accomplished so much, especially through the pandemic, and this is a week to celebrate them,” notes Christine Chapman, Guelph’s manager of Economic Development. “We want to hear why you love our local businesses through your stories and experiences, and why you think people should come visit Guelph.”

Activity: Share your love for local businesses and your local business success stories on social media using #GuelphShops and #GuelphEcDevWeek22 and follow @InvestInGuelph and @VisitGuelph to join the conversation.

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]