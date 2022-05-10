Be careful about what you put in your waste carts

Help keep staff safe

Things like needles, batteries, propane tanks, partially full paint cans and cleaning products should not go in your waste carts. When hazardous items end up in your waste carts they can injure a worker, get stuck in equipment, shut down the facility or contaminate clean material.

Drop off hazardous waste for free

Keep hazardous materials out of your waste carts. Please drop off hazardous waste for free at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre (110 Dunlop Drive) all year round.

Use the Waste Wizard

If you’re not sure how to dispose of something, check out the Waste Wizard or give us a call.

For more information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598

[email protected]