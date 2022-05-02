Candidate nominations now open for Guelph’s 2022 municipal election

File nominations by August 19

File your nominations for the upcoming municipal election by August 19

Guelph, Ont., May 2, 2022 – Starting today, nominations for Guelph’s 2022 municipal election are open. Candidates can officially file their nominations for the offices of mayor, City councillor or school board trustee until August 19. A complete list of offices for which nominations are being accepted and details about the nomination procedure are available on guelph.ca/vote.

“Running for Guelph City Council, or a school trustee position, is a great way to make a difference in the community,” says Stephen O’Brien, city clerk for the City of Guelph. “Council members help foster an open municipal democratic process, build trust in local government and represent community interests through Council decisions.”

Nomination packages are available digitally at guelph.ca/vote and in person at the ServiceGuelph counter at City Hall. Candidates who wish to submit their nominations must:

make an appointment with the City Clerk’s Office to file their nomination package no later than August 19 at 2 p.m.

submit the required 25 endorsements with their nomination for all positions other than school board trustee

Show acceptable identification showing name and qualifying Guelph address

pay the filing fee ($200 for mayor or $100 for councillor or trustee )

Candidates can learn more about running for City Council or school board trustee by watching pre-recorded candidate information videos at guelph.ca/vote.

Nomination packages must be filed before candidates can accept election contributions or incur campaign expenses.

About the 2022 municipal election

Voting for the 2022 municipal election happens on Monday, October 24. Advanced polls will run October 8-10 and 14-16. Vote by mail options will also be available.

Media contact

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 5644

[email protected]