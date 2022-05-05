Ashley MacIsaac comes to River Run Centre as part of Miijidaa Life Stories

Fiddler extraordinaire shares behind-the-scenes stories in intimate setting

GUELPH, ON May 5, 2022 – One of the most celebrated Canadian roots musicians, Ashley MacIsaac has garnered international acclaim with his own spin on Celtic music and traditional Cape Breton style. On Tuesday, May 24, at 8 p.m., River Run Centre presents In Conversation with Ashley MacIsaac as part of Miijidaa Life Stories in the Studio Theatre.

A renowned fiddle player, piano player, and step dancer, Ashley MacIsaac broke onto the mainstream with his double-platinum, genre-bending album Hi, How Are You Today? in 1995. The accolades and awards rolled in, and the legend took hold. Since then, his international appearances include the world stage at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics as well as performances with Phillip Glass, The Chieftains, and The White Stripes on their 2007 Canadian tour.

Ashley MacIsaac plays the fiddle with a passionate intensity and authenticity resulting in uplifting and dynamic music for all tastes and ages. Known for pushing the traditional styles of Celtic music and incorporating rock, pop, and everything in between, he has created his own sound of genre-bending beats and continues to tour to international festivals and symphony shows alike.

Much has been said about the antics of the ‘enfant terrible’ of the fiddle. In this unique show series, host Cameron Smillie, Canadian presenter and producer, sits down with MacIsaac for an on-stage, unscripted interview. The evening includes live music throughout the show and an audience Q&A, offering a truly intimate view of the story behind the artist and this fiddler extraordinaire.

Tickets for In Conversation with Ashley MacIsaac are $35 for adults, $33 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, series sponsor Miijidaa Café + Bistro, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

