File number OZS22-005
A complete application has been submitted from GSP Group on behalf of 2371633 Ontario Inc. to amend the Official Plan and Zoning By-law for the lands municipally known as 785 Gordon Street. The applicant proposes to develop a 10-storey mixed use building containing 389 residential units and 600 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter-March 2022
- Final Planning Justification Report-March 2022
- Angular Planet
- Elevations 1
- Elevations 2
- Existing Conditions Plan(Site Survey)
- Commercial Function Assessment-March 2022
- Functional Servicing & Stormwater Management Report-March 2022
- Geotechnical Investigation & Preliminary Hydrogeological Assessment-November 2021
- Pedestrian Level Wind Study-March 2022
- Phase One Environment Site Assessment-March 2022
- Preliminary Landscape Concept Plan
- Road Traffic & Stationary Noise Impact Study-March 2022
- Shadow Study
- Sustainability Statement-March 2022
- Transportation Impact & Parking Study-March 2022
- Urban Design Brief-March 2022
- Vegetation Management Plan
- Functional Site Grading and Servicing Plan
- Garbage Truck Turning Plan
- Level 1 Floor Plan
- Level 1 Waste Management Plan
- P1 Floor Plan
- Site Plan
- Zoning Sketch
For more information
Katie Nasswetter
[email protected]