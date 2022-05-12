File number OZS22-005

A complete application has been submitted from GSP Group on behalf of 2371633 Ontario Inc. to amend the Official Plan and Zoning By-law for the lands municipally known as 785 Gordon Street. The applicant proposes to develop a 10-storey mixed use building containing 389 residential units and 600 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor.

Associated reports and materials

For more information

Katie Nasswetter

[email protected]