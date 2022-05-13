1563-1579 Gordon St., 42-48 Lowes Rd W. & 164-182 Dawn Ave.

Colour rendered concept plan shows a stacked cluster townhouse development with 154 Townhouse Units. An additional 8 new single detached lots are also proposed on Dawn Avenue. A recently approved 6 storey apartment building at the southwest corner of Gordon Street and Lowes Road West as well as a crescent with 36 new single detached dwellings is also shown for reference.

File number OZS22-006

The applicant proposes to develop seven (7) stacked townhouse blocks with a total of 154 cluster townhouse units, in addition to eight (8) single-detached dwelling units along Dawn Avenue.

