1563-1579 Gordon St., 42-48 Lowes Rd W. & 164-182 Dawn Ave.

File number OZS22-006
The applicant proposes to develop seven (7) stacked townhouse blocks with a total of 154 cluster townhouse units, in addition to eight (8) single-detached dwelling units along Dawn Avenue.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter-April 2022
- Conceptual Site Plan
- Environmental Impact Study-April 2022
- Geotechnical Investigation Report-March 2022
- Functional Servicing Report-March 2022
- Hydrogeological Assessment-March 2022
- Noise Impact Study-March 2022
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment-April 2022
- Planning Justification Report-April 2022
- Stage 1 Archaeological Assessment-March 2022
- Traffic Geometrics Plan
- Traffic Impact Study-April 2022
- Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan-March 2022
- Urban Design Brief-April 2022
For more information
Michael Witmer
[email protected]