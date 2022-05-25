Rotating West End Community Centre closures start May 30 to replace HVAC units

Temporary pool and gym closures and entrance restrictions
Notice date: May 25, 2022
About the project
The City is replacing aged heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units at the West End Community Centre. This work supports the City’s commitment to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the community centre.
Cranes onsite and closures start May 30
Cranes and flatbed trucks will be used outside the community centre over a two week period between May 30-June 9 between 7 a.m.– 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Construction will not take place on June 2, to accommodate voting in the provincial election.
Facility closures, entry and parking restrictions
The areas around and underneath the cranes must be kept clear, so patrons must enter the West End Community Centre through specific areas.
The pool, change rooms, gym, service desk and adjoining hallways, library and/or community rooms will be closed on days where the cranes are working overhead.
Signs will be posted to mark construction areas, open entrances to the facility and available parking.
Facility closures and entrances impacted
May 30
The library, Community Room 2, Parkwood Gardens Neighbourhood Group office, washrooms and east hallway are closed for the day. The main entrance is closed. Please use Lions Lair and far west rink entrances to access the pool, gym and fitness area.
June 1
The main entrance and Lions Lair entrance are out of service, but all services are open. Please enter through the far east entrance off the main parking lot.
June 6 and 9 until 4 p.m.
The pool, gym and main service desk and main entrance are closed until 4 p.m. Please use the far east and west entrances.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction and guelph.ca/west-end-community-centre.
For more information
West End Community Centre programming
Lynne Briggs, Manager, Recreation Services
Culture and Recreation
519-822-1260 extension 2683
[email protected]
West End Community Centre energy upgrades
Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change
Facilities and Energy Management
519-822-1260 extension 2672
[email protected]