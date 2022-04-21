Two of Canada’s Finest Voices Share the Stage

Soaring vocals and sincere storytelling promise an unforgettable night of music

GUELPH, ON April 21, 2022 – Two of Canada’s finest vocalists come together for a beautiful night of storytelling and song as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series at River Run Centre. On Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m., the main stage hosts “A Musical Evening with Sarah Slean and Hawksley Workman.”

Part of the pandemic-pivot, this show was originally scheduled for March 1, 2020. “Somewhat comically in hindsight, the first performance was postponed for non-pandemic reasons by just a few weeks. Of course, no one knew then that it would be a full two years before we finally got to see Sarah and Hawksley on our stage,” says Bill Nuhn, City of Guelph Manager, Theatres and Civic Events. It has been a long time coming but fans of Slean and Workman have been patient and “A Musical Evening” promises to be well worth the wait.

Sarah Slean is a unique artistic force: a composer, writer, performer, and painter. Over the course of her 20-year career, she has released 11 albums, toured internationally, starred in short films and a movie musical, published two volumes of poetry, held exhibitions of her paintings, composed for chamber and symphonic ensembles, and shared the stage with leading orchestras. A decorated award-winner and a true renaissance artist, Slean’s songs are gracefully written and exquisitely performed. The power and control of her voice is as prevalent in the strongest moments as it is in the softest interludes.

Hawksley Workman is a two-time JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. With 16 releases over a 20-year career, he has developed a signature blend of anthemic folk that continues to adapt and change while remaining uniquely his. His characteristic voice and his playfulness and ease across a broad range makes for show-stopping vocals as he delights and amazes fans around the world. Workman has played over a thousand shows worldwide and headlined prestigious venues including Massey Hall in Toronto and The Olympia in Paris.

“A Musical Evening with Sarah Slean and Hawksley Workman” brings these two Canadian stars together on stage as they perform together from their respective musical repertoires, accompanying each other and singing together. The evening will be filled with unforgettable music, sincere storytelling, and the strength and grace of soaring vocals.

Tickets for “A Musical Evening with Sarah Slean and Hawksley Workman” are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, Series Sponsor Guelph Infiniti, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

