Two Canadian Chart-Breakers on Their Rise to Stardom

Magic Music Now Series showcases two chart-toppers taking the pop scene by storm

GUELPH, ON April 28, 2022 – The Magic Music Now Series at River Run Centre brings two of Canada’s rising stars to the stage in an exciting double bill on Friday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Delaney Jane and Coleman Hell deliver electrifying hits as they climb the charts in Canada and the U.S.

Delaney Jane spent the early part of her career collaborating in the EDM world (electronic dance music). Her strong, crisp vocals contributed to top hits including a 2018 collaboration with Grandtheft on “Easy Go,” which hit Top 40 in the U.S. and Top 10 in Canada. That same year, she received JUNO Award and MMVA (MuchMusic Video Award) nominations for her work with Grandtheft and Adventure Club. Later in 2018, her first solo, “Bad Habits,” stormed sales and radio charts and became Jane’s fourth gold record within two years. Her 2019 debut album, Dirty Pretty Things, hit platinum and solidified her as a strong solo artist. She continues to win fans with clear control of a uniquely beautiful voice.

Coleman Hell’s debut album Summerland made a splash with his genre-defying monster of a hit, “2 Heads.” The mesmerizing track was a favourite with critics and fans and quickly reached Top 10 and hit four times platinum in Canada, gold in the US, and exceeded 150 million streams on Spotify. The album also featured multi-platinum singles “Fireproof” and “Devotion” and the record achieved gold status and earned Hell two JUNO and numerous MMVA nominations. His follow-up album, topanga., was released last October. Hell focuses on strong songwriting and delivers hit after hit with his unique blend of synth-pop ballad-rock.

Delaney Jane and Coleman Hell is presented as part of the Magic Music Now Series sponsored by Magic 106.1. The series brings an exciting mix of the best, new music to the stage and offers intimate concerts with rising stars. These two Canadian chart-breakers have piqued the interest of critics and fans as they continue their rise to stardom.

Tickets for Delaney Jane and Coleman Hell are $55 for adults, $53 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, Series Sponsor Magic 106.1, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]