Twin Flames Takes Audience On Exciting and Intimate Musical Journey

Boundary-blending duo delivers unique sounds and culturally significant stories

GUELPH, ON April 21, 2022 – Each season, River Run Centre presents the Borealis Music Series with performances specially curated to showcase the best of independent Ontario talent. On Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m., the award-winning duo Twin Flames exemplifies the best of that talent and takes the audience on a musical journey in River Run Centre’s intimate Studio Theatre.

Transcending and blending cultural boundaries and musical genres, husband-and-wife duo Chelsey June and Jaaji (pronounced “Yaah Yee”) let their music speak for itself. Critics have tried to label their sound as indie rock, synth rock, or folk-pop, and while elements and inspirations of these genres are heard throughout, their sound is truly unique. Using traditional drums and Indigenous Spirit flutes with western instruments and synthesizing harmonies, their unique blend has earned them a stand-out place among contemporary musicians.

In 2020, their highly anticipated third studio album, Omen, was an exciting surprise for fans and critics alike. Released during the pandemic and drawing on the duo’s strength as storytellers, Omen explores the human connection and how we endure and overcome darkness. IndieShark offers high praise for the album: “For those of us who can’t get enough of a quality indie sound when we find it, Omen is one of the best records out this year [2020].”

Twin Flames is a beloved powerhouse couple well on their way to becoming a Canadian household name. They have played over 2,000 shows throughout Canada, Greenland, the United States, Australia, and France. They are recipients of four Canadian Folk Music Awards, three Native American Music Awards, three Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards, and were the artist-in-residence for the 2019 Folk Alliance International conference, partnering with UNESCO to write “Human,” the official song celebrating the International Year of Indigenous Languages. Their songs are sung in English, French, Inuttitut, and traditional Inuit throat-singing.

Their expansive sound, unbound by genres and labels, suggests that this duo has so much more to offer and share. Driven by their passion in music, they use their songwriting to give back to communities and to inspire and encourage the next generation of change makers. Their music builds bridges across cultures and continents.

