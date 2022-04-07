The Washboard Union – Decorated Award Winners Grateful for Creative Freedom

A decade of strong friendship, dedication, and talent

GUELPH, ON April 7, 2022 – One of Canada’s preeminent country bands comes to River Run Centre in Guelph as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series. On Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m., The Washboard Union take the Main Stage for an evening of impeccable harmonies and top-notch musicianship.

Led by stepbrothers Aaron Grain and Chris Duncombe and their best friend David John Roberts, The Washboard Union share a love for the art of songwriting and storytelling that has resonated with audiences across North America and Europe. Their latest album, Everbound (2020), celebrates a sense of gratitude with roof-raising anthems and poignant ballads.

“We’re pretty positive people by nature,” says Duncombe. “We often hear that our music gives people hope, and that’s probably the thing that unites the songs on this album.” Roberts explains how a sense of gratitude largely inspired the album’s title: “The songs were giving us so much energy, and a sense of creative freedom… We wanted the album title to reflect that… To us, ‘everbound’ means never letting life set limits on what you can imagine and never losing that sense of wonder we are all born with.”

There are sure to be many more converts in the wake of Everbound as The Washboard Union continue to explore their limitless creativity. From the release of their self-titled debut a decade ago, The Washboard Union have quickly climbed the ranks on the charts and in the hearts of fans, achieving several awards and accolades and making them one of the busiest bands touring in Canada. They have shared the stage with Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Zac Brown Band, and more.

They are nine-time winners of the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) including CCMA Group of the Year three years in a row and CCMA Roots Artist/Album of the Year five years in a row. In 2019, they were the first country group to ever win the JUNO for Breakthrough Group of the Year. In 2017, they won the Western Canadian Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, and in 2019, 2021, and earlier this year, they ranked as Certified Gold Artist for their anthemic hits “Shot of Glory,” “Country Thunder,” and “Dock Rock” respectively. Since 2015, they have won 19 British Columbia Country Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriters of the Year, and more.

The Washboard Union are a stunning example of dedication and talent, and their accolades speak volumes. In addition to their numerous awards, the trio is known and respected for their charitable giving and their genuine closeness and friendship. They have donated their music and merchandise to several charitable events across the country and their passion extends into everything they do. Their concerts are high-energy and engaging, an opportunity for them to connect with their fans.

Tickets for The Washboard Union: Everbound Tour are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, Series Sponsor Guelph Infiniti, Show Sponsor Country 106.7, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]