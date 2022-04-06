Sliding in for a win: Guelph Sports Hall of Fame welcomes five inductees

Attend the first in-person inductee dinner in two years on May 18

Guelph, Ont., April 6, 2022 – The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors is pleased to announce the names of the 2020 inductees who will be celebrated following a two-year pause on the annual inductee dinner due to COVID-19. The inductees are:

Brad Pirie, Athlete

Paul Brydges, Athlete

Rob Massey, Builder

Ben Wallace, Builder

2014 U16AA Guelph Sodrox Predators, Team

“We’re excited to welcome back local athletes and community members to our first in-person celebration of irreplaceable development and advancement of sports in Guelph,” says Andrew Maloney, Chair of the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame board. “COVID-19 has impacted the world of sports and recreation in so many ways, so being able to gather and celebrate after such trying times gives back our sense of community and belonging.”

Attend the ceremony at Kiwanis Sports Celebrity dinner

The induction ceremony will take place in person on Wednesday, May 18 during the annual Kiwanis Sports Celebrity Dinner at the Italian Canadian Club. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite for $110 per adult and $45 for students 17 years of age and younger. Learn more and purchase a ticket online.

About the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame

The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame is managed by a Guelph City Council-appointed Board of directors in partnership with the Guelph Kiwanis Club. The Hall of Fame recognizes and honours the achievements of Guelph individuals and teams who have attained prominence and distinction in any field of sport, and who have made a major contribution to the development and advancement of sports in Guelph. Funding is generously provided through the Guelph Kiwanis Club’s annual Sports Celebrity Dinner. The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame was established by the City of Guelph and the Kiwanis Club of Guelph in 1992.

Media contacts

Andrew Maloney

Chair, Guelph Sports Hall of Fame

519-836-5450

[email protected]

Lynne Briggs

Secretary, Guelph Sports Hall of Fame

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]

Inductee Bios

Paul Brydges (hockey)

Paul began his hockey career at 6 years old, working his way up through the Guelph Minor Hockey system and eventually playing in the OHL, AHL and NHL. When Paul’s playing career ended, he remained involved with hockey in multiple assistant coaching roles in both the OHL and the OUA.

Brad Pirie (hockey)

Brad Pirie, born in Guelph in 1955, was a gifted hockey player who started his junior career with the Peterborough Petes from 1972 – 1976, including the 1974 World Junior Championships where he represented Canada. Pirie played one game for the Dallas Black Hawks in 1978-77 but made the decision to play the University of Guelph for three seasons.

Rob Massey (media)

For the past 33 years, Rob has been a driving force when it comes to the coverage and overall growth of amateur sports in the Guelph area. From 1986 to 2016, Massey served as the sports editor at the Guelph Mercury, one of Canada’s longest-tenured broadsheet newspapers.

Ben Wallace (Standardbred Harness Racing)

Ben is approaching 50 years as an accomplished Standardbred horse trainer on the Ontario Jockey Club/Woodbine and International racing circuit. From 1996 through 2013, he recorded a remarkable string of 18 consecutive $1,000,000 plus purse earnings per season.

2014 U16AA Guelph Sodrox Predators (ringette)

Ringette Division “AA” is the highest, most competitive category at the Canadian Ringette Championship stream for both the U16 and U19 age divisions. In 2014, the Guelph Predators went undefeated at both the U16 Provincial and Canadian Ringette Championships.