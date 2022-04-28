Construction notice: Section of Stanley Street closed starting May 9

Exhibition Street to Kathleen Street

Notice date: April 28, 2022

About the project

Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 12 and 14 Stanley Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins May 9

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 9 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Stanley Street closed

Stanley Street will be closed to through traffic from Exhibition Street to Kathleen Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Stanley Street, however, there will be no through access at 12 and 14 Stanley Street.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 12 and 14 Stanley Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Exhibition Street and Kathleen Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Fach, Project Manager

Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd.

519-658-9947

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]