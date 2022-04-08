Installing water barriers for downtown patios starting April 11

Guelph, Ont., April 8, 2022 – As the weather slowly warms up, the City is gearing up for the seasonal patio program.

Starting the week of Monday, April 11, City staff will install water barriers throughout the downtown core. The installation is expected to be completed by Tuesday, April 19 or earlier, weather dependent.

The three-year (2021–2023) seasonal patio program began as a way for the City to support local business recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and has been well-received. This program extends outdoor areas for commercial purposes from April through to the end of October.

Reduced parking

On-street public parking will be eliminated or reduced in specific areas for the patios. Posted signs will show where parking is not allowed.

Parking will not be affected at businesses participating in the seasonal patio program outside of the downtown core as patios will be set up on private property.

Drivers have the option of parking at the various downtown municipal parkades. Alternatively, visitors to the downtown are encouraged to bike, walk or take transit.

Bicycle lanes will not be affected; however, there will be increased truck traffic as workers offload the barriers.

Resources

Seasonal patio program

Patio team – [email protected]

For more information

Cathy Masterson, Manager Tourism and Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2833

[email protected]