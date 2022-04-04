On-demand holiday bus service launches April 15

Guelph, Ont., April 4, 2022 – Guelph Transit is introducing on-demand holiday bus service on Friday, April 15 alongside its regular holiday service. Easter weekend gives you an opportunity to test out the service before it replaces the current holiday service on May 23. The 99 Mainline will run every 30 minutes on holidays, including north of Guelph Central Station.

On-demand service runs when you and other riders book a ride using the free on-demand app, phone or website. Select any existing fixed-route stop across Guelph and the bus will pick you up at your chosen time. On-demand service does not stop along the 99 Mainline along Woolwich, Norfolk and Gordon Streets except at Woodlawn Smart Centre, Guelph Central Station, the University Centre, or the Clair at Gordon stop where you will be able to complete your trip using the 99.

Book your ride

Download the “On-demand your way” app from either the App Store or Google Play

Visit book.ondemandyourway.com

Call an on-demand booking agent at 519-822-1811, prompt 5. Booking agents will be available on April 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help book rides. During normal statutory service, you can call between:

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find full instructions for using the app or watch a video online.

We understand this is a big change for transit customers, many of whom rely on transit to get around every day including holidays. Share feedback on your first holiday on-demand trip by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1811.

Guelph Transit Future Ready Plan

On-demand holiday service is an outcome of the 10-year Guelph Transit Future Ready Plan approved by City Council in November 2021. Holiday service changes are part of the year one implementation plan and work to bring the City closer to meeting Strategic Plan priority to have a transportation system that fosters easy, accessible movement throughout the community.

For more information

Courtney McDonald, Manager

Transit Business Services, Guelph Transit

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2708

[email protected]