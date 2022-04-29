Notice of decision meeting: Recommendations for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood urban design concepts

The recommended urban design concepts for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood is now ready for you to view in a staff report being presented to Council on May 9.

The design concepts apply to portions of the eastern sections of the Ward 1 neighbourhood, along Stevenson Street, the intersection of York Road and Victoria Road and some residential streets off Elizabeth Street and York Road, east of Victoria Road.

Attend or watch the City Council meeting

Staff will present the recommended York Road and Elizabeth Street urban design concepts to Council.

Monday, May 9

6:30 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting. You can watch it online at guelph.ca/live or attend in person in Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, located at 1 Carden Street.

The staff report will be available Friday, April 29, 2022 online at guelph.ca/agendas by selecting the May 9 date.

Speak at the City Council meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council you must register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.

What is an urban design concept plan?

An urban design concept plan provides a vision for the future planning, development and intensification of an area, while considering:

Built forms, such as building types, heights, setbacks from streets and transitions between different types of land uses, such as between residential and industrial areas;

Public realm, such as public spaces, parks, sidewalks, including street cross-sections; and,

3D models for key areas.

The plans provide guidance for City staff to evaluate future development applications for a specified area and provide guidance, clarity and consistency for potential developers.

What does this mean for the York and Elizabeth neighbourhood?

The urban design concept plans outline specific design directions for three key demonstration areas if redevelopment is proposed:

Site A: development along Stevenson Street, except for 200 Beverly Street, with a transition between employment and residential areas;

Site B: the area at and around the intersection of York Road and Victoria Road including conservation of cultural heritage resources; and,

Site C: Sloan Avenue, White Street, Beaumont Crescent, Cityview Drive South and York Road to address movement of people and cars, a potential public park and residential redevelopment.

The urban design concepts reflect the Council-adopted York Road-Elizabeth Street Land Use Study and are informed by community feedback gathered in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

About the project

The urban design concept plans are part of the land use study and urban design concept plan for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood. Started in January 2020, the project includes three main tasks: the background report, the land use study−approved by Council on May 10, 2021−and the urban design concepts.

The recommendations from the York Road and Elizabeth Street project align with the Shaping Guelph: Growth Management Strategy and the Official Plan Review. This work also supports the Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future ready. by making strategic investments in Guelph neighbourhoods we are building strong, vibrant, safe and healthy communities and increasing the availability of housing that meets community needs.

For more information

David de Groot, Senior Urban Designer

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2358

[email protected]