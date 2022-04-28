Notice of Decision Meeting: Official Plan Amendment No. 79 Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan

Official Plan Amendment 79, Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan:

The City is recommending a secondary plan that supports the development of a vibrant, urban Clair-Maltby community designed to respect the Natural Heritage System and the Paris-Galt Moraine. The secondary plan reflects the vision and directions we developed with the community over the past five years. We are now ready to amend Guelph’s Official Plan to include the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan.

Council Meeting:

May 16, 2022, 6 p.m.

You may watch the City Council meeting online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street Guelph

Subject Lands:

The study area is about 414 hectares and is in the southeast corner of Guelph. It is bound by the future extension of Poppy Drive West to the north (just south of Clair Road), Victoria Road to the east, Maltby Road to the south and the eastern limits of the Southgate Business Park to the west.

Key Map:

Amendment Details:

Purpose and effect of the amendment

The purpose of Official Plan Amendment No. 79 is to incorporate the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan into the City’s Official Plan. This will be done by deleting the existing land use policies and designations that apply to the Clair-Maltby lands, amending schedules, and adding a new Section to the Official Plan that includes the new policies, schedules and corresponding definitions for the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan.

The recommended secondary plan is supported by technical work completed through the Comprehensive Environmental Impact Study, the Master Environmental Servicing Plan, the Energy and Other Utilities Study and the Fiscal Impact Assessment.

The Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan is based on six years of extensive consultation and planning work. The Plan determines appropriate land use policies for Clair-Maltby while helping to achieve the City’s growth management targets. The Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan presents a vision, principles, land use designations and policies to guide development within the plan area to the year 2051.

Clair-Maltby Master Environmental Servicing Plan

The Secondary Plan is supported by the Master Environmental Servicing Plan (MESP), which presents preferred alternatives to provide water, wastewater, stormwater and mobility services to the secondary plan area. The MESP has been undertaken in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process, using the integrated master plan approaches to capture requirements for Phases 1 and 2 of the process, and identify specific projects which require further study. As part of the Council decision meeting, staff will recommend that the Notice of Study Completion be filed.

Purpose of Meeting

City staff will be providing a recommendation to Council on Official Plan Amendment 79, Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan.

Additional Information:

Documents relating to the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan are available online at guelph.ca/clair-maltby. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The Staff Report will be available on May 6, 2022 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

For additional information please contact the following team members:

Melissa Aldunate, RPP

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2361

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2282

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]

How to Get Involved:

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide verbal or written comments on the amendment.

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you wish to speak to the amendment, notify the Clerk’s Department no later than 10 a.m. on Friday May 13, 2022 by any of the following ways:

Register online at ca/delegation

By Phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By Email to [email protected]

To be included in the Council Agenda, we request written comments no later than 10 a.m. on Friday May 13, 2022, by any of the following ways:

By Email to [email protected] & [email protected]

& In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the City Council decision on this amendment you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals Information:

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-laws are passed, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-laws are passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this development proposal. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected], 519-822-1260 extension 2790 or TTY 519-826-9771.