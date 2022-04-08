Noise exemption notice: Everline Coatings granted noise exemption May 14-15, 2022

The City has granted Everline Coatings an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw from May14-15, 2022 at Stone Road Mall, 435 Stone Road West and Edinburgh Market Place, 492 Edinburgh Road South. The exemption allows for yearly spring parking lot maintenance including the use of a street sweeper, a water truck for dust control, a dump truck to haul away the debris and backpack blowers.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by April 25, 2022 by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]