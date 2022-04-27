Mayor Cam Guthrie joins the Board of the Global Covenant of Mayors

Posted on behalf of the Global Covenant of Mayors

Brussels, Belgium (27 April 2022) – Today, the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy (GCoM) announced the appointment of Mayor Cam Guthrie of Guelph, Ontario, Canada to its Board of mayors. Mayor Guthrie will replace outgoing Board Member Former Mayor Bill Peduto of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, whose Board term ended in January 2022.

The Global Covenant Board represents the largest global alliance for city climate leadership, representing more than 11,700 cities and local governments around the world committed to addressing the climate crisis. The alliance is co-chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP and 108th Mayor of New York City, and Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.

In his role as a GCoM Board Member, Mayor Guthrie will serve as an ambassador for urban climate action at local, national, and global level and represent the region of North America, helping guide North America towards ambitious emissions reduction goals and helping national governments meet the highest ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

The city of Guelph, one of Ontario’s fastest-growing communities, has implemented multiple initiatives to cut emissions, earning a reputation for environmental and energy leadership in Canada. The city is replacing its diesel transit fleet with electric buses, developing the first circular food economy in Canada, banning single-use plastics, and is committed to becoming a net-zero community. Under Mayor Guthrie’s leadership, the City of Guelph joined the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy in February 2018.

“It is a great honor to be selected to join the Board of the Global Covenant of Mayors,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “I look forward to being a champion for mayors in Canada, North America, and around the world, as we work to accelerate a clean energy transition and build more circular, sustainable and equitable cities for all residents.”

“We’re glad to welcome Mayor Guthrie to the Board of the Global Covenant of Mayors,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy Co-Chair. “We look forward to working with him to elevate the role of local leaders in the fight against the climate crisis and help them do more, faster, to cut emissions. North America plays a pivotal role in speeding up the global transition to clean energy. As a representative of Canada, one of the world’s biggest energy producers, his insights and leadership will be vital.”

“Mayor Guthrie will be an excellent addition to the GCoM Board,” said Frans Timmermans, Co-Chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors and Executive Vice President for the European Green New Deal. “I look forward to working with him to advance local climate leadership around the world.”

Mayor Guthrie’s term began March 2022.

###

About the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy (GCoM)

GCoM is the largest global alliance for city climate leadership, uniting a global coalition of over 11,700 cities and local governments and 100+ supporting partners. The cities and partners of GCoM share a long-term vision of supporting voluntary action to combat climate change and towards a resilient and low-emission society. GCoM serves cities and local governments by mobilizing and supporting ambitious, measurable, planned climate and energy action in their communities by working with city/regional networks, national governments, and other partners to achieve our vision. Led today by UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions Michael R. Bloomberg and European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans, the coalition comprises cities across six continents and 142 countries, representing over one billion people or more than 13% of the global population.

About the Global Covenant of Mayors Canada

The Global Covenant of Mayors Canada is a collaboration between the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, ICLEI Canada and the Global Covenant of Mayors Secretariat supported by funding from the European Union. The initiative combines two leading domestic climate programs, the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program and Building Adaptive and Resilient Communities (BARC), with the leading global climate program. Together we can further advance Canadian local climate action by adding value, opportunities and streamlined support for members.