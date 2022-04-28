Infamous Eatery celebrates with official grand opening

Guelph, Ont., April 28, 2022— Two years after opening its doors in Guelph at 257 Grange Road, owners of the Infamous Eatery invite the community to attend an official celebration on April 30.

“Infamous Eatery is a welcome addition to the Guelph restaurant scene with unique food offerings for people living or working in and visiting Guelph,” says Christine Chapman, manager, Economic Development for the City of Guelph. “It’s also great to see an existing Guelph business owner choose our city for their new venture; it speaks volumes to what Guelph has to offer.”

The owners of Infamous Eatery also own and operate Lovett Signs, a local family-run business since 1936. Choosing Guelph for their first restaurant was an easy decision because of their great experiences living and growing a business here. The Grange Road restaurant is Infamous Eatery’s first location and they already have plans to open another in Guelph.

“Guelph is such a wonderful community filled with beautiful families and strong support for locally owned businesses, and these values align proudly with our own vision,” adds proprietor Dana McQuatt. “We have grown up here and worked here and want to give back to the community with a fun, family-casual, cool place to enjoy some down time and a great meal.”

“I encourage everyone to pay a visit to Infamous Eatery and support local,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Congratulations to Dana and the whole team for creating this amazing dining experience, and thank you for investing in Guelph!”

About Infamous Eatery

Infamous Eatery began operations in 2019 serving American-style comfort food including wraps, burgers, speciality loaded fries, chicken wings, hot dogs, snacks, milkshakes and desserts. They currently offer dine-in, takeout, and a patio. For more information, visit infamouseatery.ca.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether it’s making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community. Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

