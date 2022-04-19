Have your say about a new way to fund community services and facilities

Complete the community benefits charges survey by May 2

Guelph, Ont., April 19, 2022 – We want to hear from you as we consider establishing community benefits charges to provide additional funding for City facilities and services like parking, arts programs and parks as Guelph continues to grow.

This would be a brand-new tool for Guelph. Recent provincial changes to the Planning Act allow Ontario municipalities to create and collect community benefits charges for new residential buildings or structures that are a minimum of five storeys high and have 10 or more residential units. The charge cannot exceed four per cent of the property’s land value and is paid as a one-time fee by the property developer or builder. This charge would not be added to property taxes or a tax levy for the public.

Join us for a virtual meeting on April 27

Join us for a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, April 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to learn more about community benefits charges, ask questions and share your thoughts.

Use Microsoft Teams to join on your computer or mobile phone on April 27 or call in (audio only) 226-770-4395, phone conference ID number 885 979 24.

Complete the survey by May 2

Learn more about the proposed community benefits charge and have your say by completing a short survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-benefits-charges. You can also submit comments or questions through this same online engagement portal until May 2.

Next steps

Should Council decide to pursue community benefits charges, the draft bylaw and strategy will be presented to City Council for approval in July. If approved, community benefits charges would come into effect on September 18, 2022.

Media contact

Lily Yan, Project Manager, Financial Strategy and Long-Term Planning

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3881

[email protected]