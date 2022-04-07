Hard-hit tourism industry to benefit from Municipal Accommodation Tax

City hosting town halls for food and beverage sector, special events sector and small businesses and entrepreneurs to learn more

Guelph, Ont., April 7, 2022— Restaurant, bar and small business owners, local special events planners, and owners of other tourism-related businesses in Guelph are invited to attend a town hall to share their stories coming out of the Covid-experience, to discuss the future of tourism and to learn about the benefits of the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT).

“The tourism industry was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 and we want our community to know they have our full support,” says Cathy Masterson, manager, Tourism and Destination Development. “We will listen keenly and make sure our future work reflects what our local businesses tell us.”

Sector-specific town halls

The City will introduce the MAT and explain how it will create a sustainable source of funds to support Guelph-based tourism entrepreneurs. In turn, participants will share what they need from the City to help with economic recovery after two-years of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City will also share how the funds can be used to get more people visiting, shopping and eating at local businesses.

The town halls are free to attend, however registration is suggested. Once registered, participants can drop in anytime during the session.

Audience: Food and beverage

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Location: The Guelph Civic Museum – Programming Room

Registration: Please register online with Eventbrite.

Audience: Special events and festivals

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 4–6 p.m.

Location: The Guelph Civic Museum – Programming Room

Registration: Please register online with Eventbrite.

Audience: Small businesses and organizations

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 8:30–10:30 a.m.

Location: The Guelph Civic Museum – Programming Room

Registration: Please register online with Eventbrite.

Implementing the MAT is an early outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, and supports the goal of building “a must-see visitor destination in Ontario.”

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Cathy Masterson, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]