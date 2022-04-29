Guelph’s Water Wagon returns!

Bring a reusable water bottle and fill up at special events

Guelph, Ont., April 29, 2022 – After two years in the garage, the Water Wagon will once again appear at special events this summer throughout the community.

Whether you’re snacking at a community barbeque, jamming at a music festival or working up a sweat at a sporting event, look for the Water Wagon to keep you hydrated. The Water Wagon has eight self-serve stations, each with a water fountain and bottle fill tap.

During the summer 2019 season, the Water Wagon served the equivalent of 44,664 500ml bottles of water – that’s enough bottles for nearly a third of Guelph residents.

Book the Water Wagon now

If you are hosting a free, outdoor community event for a minimum of 500 people between May 1 and August 30, you can book the Water Wagon for free.

Want to fill and go? Event organizers can provide refillable water bottles or ask your guests to bring their own.

Guelph water

Guelph’s tap water is tested more than 20,000 times a year. This ensures the groundwater supply is safe, fresh and clean for you to drink.

Offering the use of the Water Wagon at events is part of our commitment to sustaining our future, by reducing the amount of plastic water bottle waste, and in promoting the use of tap water and water conservation in Guelph.

For more information

Stephanie Shouldice, Water Program Coordinator

Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2628

[email protected]