Guelph Today Comedy Series Brings Comic Genius Jeremy Hotz to the Stage

Uniquely astute observational comedy from Canada’s favourite award-winning curmudgeon

GUELPH, ON April 28, 2022 – Canada’s favourite curmudgeon is coming to town! On Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m., Jeremy Hotz brings his Marquis de Sad Tour to River Run Centre’s Main Stage as part of the Guelph Today Comedy Series.

In 2020, Jeremy Hotz and his long-haired Chihuahua and emotional support animal that suffers from anxiety, Shackleton, brought his comedy to small clubs across Canada at reduced capacity. Jeremy thrived in the intimate setting with his fans, turning their communal pandemic misery into laughs… And thus, the Marquis de Sad Tour was born.

One of the most unique stand-up comics working today, Jeremy Hotz has gained international success with his completely original and confused, yet very astute, observational comedy. He has delivered outstanding performances at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival and played to sold-out theatres in Canada, across the U.S., in Europe, and Australia. In 2008, Hotz was honored with the Dave Broadfoot, Comic Genius Award at the Canadian Comedy Awards, the most prestigious comedy award in the country. The following year, he received the award for Best Male Stand-Up and after headlining the Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland Comedy Festivals, he was awarded the Jury Prize for Best International Performer at the renowned Sydney Comedy Festival in Australia.

Beyond his stand-up comic merits, Jeremy Hotz is a talented actor and writer, appearing in the final season of HBO Canada’s Call Me Fitz, as a guest star on Unusually Thicke, and as Jay Leno’s guest on the highly successful Jay Leno’s Garage in 2019. He starred in the four-part mini-series Married Life on Comedy Central, was nominated for a Gemini Award for his special OH CANA-DUH on CBC, and he received a Gemini Award for Best Performance in a Comedy Show or Series for his work in The Newsroom on CBC and PBS. He was also a staff writer and performer on the critically acclaimed The Jon Stewart Show and received a Gemini nomination for Best Writing in Comedy or Variety Show or Series for his comedy special, Whatever Happened to Jeremy Hotz?

His comedy continues to thrill and delight audiences with his perfectly timed silliness and life observations. The Marquis de Sad Tour is his seventh national solo show and on the heels of his successful 2019 tour, Jeremy Hotz – Dangerously Handsome, this comic genius promises an evening full of hilarity and laughs.

Tickets for Jeremy Hotz: The Marquis de Sad Tour are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

