Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – The Scented Market

The Scented Market was founded in March 2018 and opened their first retail store in September 2020. The Scented Market creates scented soy candles, bath and body products, and home décor for all homes and styles.

The Scented Market is located at 260 Edinburgh Road South.

Kristy Miller, owner of The Scented Market

Kristy Miller was born and raised in Guelph. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through the two companies she has created and established. Now a busy mom of three boys, she has learned to find balance between family and businesses while still positively motivating her female community.

After some research, Kristy recognized a lack of healthy, beautiful soy wax candles in the industry. She then completed some further research and found the best ingredients and created a simple, sophisticated, scented line of products – including soy candles and bath and body products.

Kristy made her first candle on the kitchen stovetop in March 2018 and expanded to opening the first retail location in September 2020.

Business background

Kristy chose to invest in Guelph because she has always had a love for the hometown feel. She thinks the Guelph community is so amazing at supporting local small businesses and always knew it’s where she needed her journey to begin.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Kristy responded, “supporting local means that you’re investing in your own community. By shopping local you’re able to build relationships with shop owners and purchase one-of-a-kind products at one-of-a-kind shops that you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else! And when you purchase our handmade products, they come with a story and a sense of community.”

We also asked what makes The Scented Market unique.

“We don’t just sell a candle, we sell a lifestyle that encourages self-care and self-love,” replied Kristy. “Our brand speaks to those who just need to stop, and take some time for themselves.”

The company’s future plans include continuing to grow their retail spaces across Ontario, with the intention to model self-love and self-care to each community.

Visit the The Scented Market website to learn more about their great selection of scented soy candles, bath and body products, and home décor.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like The Scented Market thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by The Scented Market.