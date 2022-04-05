Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – The Daily Grind (519)

The Daily Grind (519) launched their business in May 2020. They are a Guelph-based business that delivers fresh locally roasted coffee and tea to your door. They currently offer delivery to Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and surrounding areas.

Andrew Jones, owner of The Daily Grind (519)

Andrew Jones was born and raised in Guelph and holds a true love for his hometown. Him and his wife enjoy giving back to the community and helping those in need. They have been very active during the pandemic doing what they can to be helpful including the launch of their business.

Andrew has worked with many charitable organizations in Guelph and beyond through his lifetime. He is also very active in the business community.

Andrew launched The Daily Grind (519) to provide a service that wasn’t available in the region. The business model has thrived during the pandemic because it has brought convenience and a level of safety and reassurance to customers knowing they don’t have to leave their house to get their fresh coffee and tea.

Business background

The Daily Grind (519) launched operations in May of 2020. As a fresh coffee lover, Andrew did some research and noticed an opportunity to run an online business that provides fresh local coffee and tea directly to customers doors in a safe manner.

They have made the coffee and tea purchasing process easier than ever. They created a three-step approach to selecting and purchasing your fresh coffee which makes it user-friendly for the customer.

Search and select your favourite coffee and/or tea flavours and add them to your cart. Enter your customer and shipping information to receive real-time cost-effective shipping rates and enter your payment method. Sit back and let The Daily Grind (519) do the work. Packaged products are then delivered within 1-2 business days.

In addition to sales, The Daily Grind (519) also gives back to the community. A current campaign that they are running in collaboration with Lost Aviator Coffee Co. is the Guelph Black Heritage Society – ‘Give a Cup’ Capitol campaign. They are tasking the community to give up one coffee or tea a week for one month, to help them reach their goal of raising $600,000. Proceeds go towards reliving the cost of the Heritage Hall mortgage and other infrastructure costs to allow the Guelph Black Heritage Society to devote more energy and funding towards cultural programming, educational programs and resources, social justice initiatives and supporting the BIPOC community members.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Andrew responded, “supporting local is what we are all about. When you support local you are supporting your neighbours and friends. We have so many resources and businesses locally that many may not even know about and it is important to support them.”

We also asked what makes The Daily Grind (519) unique.

“It brings our customers local options that they may not even know exists,” replied Andrew. “Further, we strive to deliver our orders with one to two business days max from the date of the order.”

The company’s future plans include continuing to grow and expand its reach to coffee and tea lovers across the (519) area code and beyond!

Visit The Daily Grind (519) website to learn more about their coffee and tea options.

All information within has been verified by The Daily Grind (519).