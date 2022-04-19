Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Kirtida Kitchen

Kirtida Kitchen launched their business in May 2012, starting out as a vendor at the Guelph Farmers’ Market and opened their store front on December 19, 2017. They are a family run small business and the first Indian restaurant that operates a 100% vegetarian restaurant kitchen, with Vegan and gluten free options.

Kirtida Jagad, owner of Kirtida Kitchen

Kirtida Jagad is the owner and chef and runs the business with the support of her husband Hitesh Jagad who usually manages and is also a chef. By profession Kirtida owns a degree in Master of Commerce (M.com). She previously worked for TD Canada Trust for 14+ Years as a personal banking advisor. Kirtida and Hitesh learned everything by following traditional cooking methods and trying different recipes.

In the 2008 recession, Hitesh lost his job and they needed to find a way to support their family which led to the idea of starting a business on a part-time basis. They then decided to start a small-scale catering business operating on weekends which was named “Kirtida’s Khana Khazana.” Following the success of the business they then expanded to the Guelph Farmers’ Market as a vendor in 2012. After more than five years operating at the Farmers’ Market, they decided it was time to open their own store front and have been successful since due to the great community support.

Business background

Kirtida Kitchen launched operations in May of 2012. Kirtida chose to invest in Guelph because it was the city they migrated to in September 2004. From the moment they came to Guelph they loved the city and community and have never thought of leaving.

Kirtida Kitchen strives to support the local community by giving back. During the Pandemic, they donated more than 6000 meals to people in-need, and continually support and sponsor local sports teams such as the Guelph Storm and Guelph Nighthawks. They also sponsored eight public ice skates for the community and participated in many charity events run by the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, Guelph Human Society, The Guelph & District Multicultural Festival, and United Way.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Kirtida responded, “supporting local is very important – when people support local, they are not just supporting the business, but it’s also helping that family run business bring the food to their dining table. Small businesses are part of the community, and their business success depends on local support. We always support local small business, and we encourage Guelph residents to support local first.”

We also asked what makes Kirtida Kitchen unique.

“Kirtida Kitchen is unique in many ways,” replied Kirtida. “We are the first and only restaurant kitchen that offers 100% vegetarian (no fish, no eggs, no seafood, no chicken, no meat). In addition, 95% of menu items are vegan friendly and about 90% of menu items are gluten free. We have something for everyone.”

The company’s future plans include continuing to grow their business. Ideas have been considered around possible franchising or opening more locations however at this time, they are happy to continue delivering the best options in their current space and continue to support the local community.

Visit the Kirtida Kitchen website to learn more about their great selection of menu items.

All information within has been verified by Kirtida Kitchen.